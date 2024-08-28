Jon Rahm says he does not have buyer's remorse about move to LIV, nixes rumors he's upset in league

Ever since Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf late last year, he's made headlines he didn't want to make.

It's safe to assume he took a boatload of money to join the Saudi-backed golf league (the actual amount has not been disclosed, but it was rumored to be $300 million for three years). But Rahm has had several moments on the course that have gone viral due to his emotions.

In June, he lashed out about "f---ing drones" that disrupt him on his "backswing … every time." Nearly a month later, both he and his caddie unloaded on fans who shouted during his swing, with his caddie even calling a fan a "d---head."

Because of these moments, coupled with poor performances in majors this year, there have been rumors that the 2021 Masters winner and 2023 U.S. Open champ has had regrets about joining LIV, but he says that couldn't be further from the truth.

"A lot of people beat around the bush [when I’m asked if I like LIV]. And I’m going to say yes, yeah," Rahm told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"We’ve all seen the rumors. I don’t know why some people keep insisting and trying to make this happen," he added. "They did that with Brooks [Koepka] last season. They have to come up with somebody being unhappy, and the truth is, we’re all extremely happy.

"Do I have buyer’s remorse? No. I don’t have buyer’s remorse. It’s been a really fun ride. I’ve had bad years in majors before – before that, they blamed it on me not being able to control my emotions, they would compare me to something else. Matter of fact is, I just played bad, plain and simple. I don’t know what else to tell you. I think a lot of people are letting themselves pick and choose and judging my year based on three events. Yeah, Masters, not good, PGA, not good. Really, it was two weeks, because the U.S. Open, I couldn’t play."

Fox News Digital asked Bryson DeChambeau last week specifically about Rahm, Koepka and Dustin Johnson and why they seemingly have been unable to string together much success since joining LIV (outside of Koepka's PGA Championship last year). DeChambeau said it's the nature of golf and personal lives taking over.

Well, the latter certainly hit Rahm hard as he said there have been "a lot more things behind the scenes" that affected his play.

"My wife and I did not have the easiest pregnancy this year, and if at any point it didn’t seem like me, having health scares and life-threatening scenarios I think are reason enough to maybe be that way, and that can easily influence my golf," he said. "As far as I’m concerned, I’ve played great most of the season, and I don’t regret my decision one bit."

Rahm has said his move to LIV could bridge the gap between the new league and the PGA Tour, but if all else fails, Rahm seems very content with his situation.

"It’s been so much fun to be a part of it. … For people that haven’t experienced it, tell them try to not judge, go watch a tournament and see if you can enjoy it," Rahm said. "The team aspect for us is a lot of fun. You still play golf in the essence of golf. … I had no chance to win [a recent] tournament, but the pressure I felt on the last hole knowing if I did good that the team could win; it’s equivalent to almost me having a chance to win a tournament. It’s something special.

"I think it’s a lot of potential in LIV Golf, and if a lot of people would open their minds, we could have such a great market for the world of golf because there’s room for both, and I hope we get into that space soon."

