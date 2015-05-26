Marlins try to get new skipper a win vs. D-backs

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Miami Marlins try to get new manager Dan Jennings his first win on Tuesday when they resume their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Arizona spoiled Jennings' managerial debut on Monday, as David Peralta hit a go-ahead double in the 13th inning to give the Diamondbacks a 3-2 victory.

Jennings, the Marlins' general manager, took over in the dugout a day after Mike Redmond was fired. Despite never having managed a game higher than high school, he officially took the reins before the first pitch and watched the club again struggle at the plate, save for J.T. Realmuto's game-tying two-run homer in the seventh.

"It was surreal to be there in the moment. (The game) definitely moves quicker in the dugout than it does in the suite upstairs," Jennings said.

Yasmany Tomas went 3-for-5 with two RBI to help the Diamondbacks snap a four- game skid and send the Marlins to their eighth loss in 10 games.

Miami is also trying to avoid its first six-game home losing streak since May 1-18, 2013.

"You go on a little losing streak, and I think guys start to press a little bit," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "That was the whole discussion. ... Just not to press and keep playing. Tonight was a prime example."

Getting the call for the D-backs on Tuesday will be righty Jeremy Hellickson, who is 1-3 with a 5.92 ERA. Hellickson did not get a decision for the third straight time on Wednesday against Washington, but did not pitch well, giving up four runs and four hits with four walks in 5 2/3 innings of his team's 9-6 loss.

Arizona has won just one of his seven starts this season.

Hellickson has pitched to a 5.59 ERA in two starts against the Marlins without getting a decision.

Miami, meanwhile, will turn to righty Tom Koehler, who is winless since beating Washington back on April 25 and is 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA on the year. Koehler last pitched on Saturday when he tossed three scoreless innings of relief against Atlanta.

Koehler has faced the Diamondbacks three times and is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA.

Miami was 4-3 against the D-backs last season.