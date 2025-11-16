Mariners, Josh Naylor agree to 5-year deal: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the first major dominoes in the MLB offseason appeared to fall on Sunday night.

All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor agreed to a five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, keeping him with the team that traded for him during the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.

Naylor and the Mariners are reportedly finalizing the deal. The team has not officially announced the signing. He became a free agent shortly after the Toronto Blue Jays ousted the Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Seattle acquired Naylor on July 24 for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. He played 54 games for the Mariners, clobbered nine home runs and recorded 33 RBI. He hit .299 with a .831 OPS.

Naylor’s presence in the Mariners’ lineup helped bolster it as Seattle climbed its way to the postseason. Seattle won the American League West division with a 90-72 record.

He had three home runs in the ALCS against the Blue Jays. He hit .417 with a 1.273 OPS.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson spoke highly of Naylor’s contributions to the team.

"You need that intensity. You need that drive," Wilson said. "I think his drive to win is incredible also. And that’s what you’re going to need from all your guys, and that’s a big part of what he brought to this club."

Naylor started his career with the San Diego Padres but spent five of his seven years in the majors with the Cleveland Guardians.

He’s a lifetime .269 hitter with 104 home runs in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.