Seattle Mariners

Mariners, Josh Naylor agree to 5-year deal: reports

Naylor made a major impact for the Mariners in the last 3 months of the 2025 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
One of the first major dominoes in the MLB offseason appeared to fall on Sunday night.

All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor agreed to a five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, keeping him with the team that traded for him during the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.

Josh Naylor runs down the line

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning during Game 5 of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park on Oct. 17, 2025. (Steven Bisig/Imagn Images)

Naylor and the Mariners are reportedly finalizing the deal. The team has not officially announced the signing. He became a free agent shortly after the Toronto Blue Jays ousted the Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Seattle acquired Naylor on July 24 for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. He played 54 games for the Mariners, clobbered nine home runs and recorded 33 RBI. He hit .299 with a .831 OPS.

Naylor’s presence in the Mariners’ lineup helped bolster it as Seattle climbed its way to the postseason. Seattle won the American League West division with a 90-72 record.

Josh Naylor's RBI single

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during Game 7 of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre on Oct. 20, 2025. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

TIGERS? MARINERS? 3 BEST TRADE FITS FOR DIAMONDBACKS 2B KETEL MARTE

He had three home runs in the ALCS against the Blue Jays. He hit .417 with a 1.273 OPS.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson spoke highly of Naylor’s contributions to the team.

"You need that intensity. You need that drive," Wilson said. "I think his drive to win is incredible also. And that’s what you’re going to need from all your guys, and that’s a big part of what he brought to this club."

Naylor started his career with the San Diego Padres but spent five of his seven years in the majors with the Cleveland Guardians.

Josh Naylor talks to teammates

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) talks with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) in the dugout before Game 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre on Oct. 19, 2025. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

He’s a lifetime .269 hitter with 104 home runs in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

