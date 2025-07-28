Guardians star Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB's gambling investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase’s name was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline later this week, but instead he will be sidelined for the time being.

Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of Major League Baseball’s probe into a sports-betting scandal. He’s the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with the probe.

Luis Ortiz was put on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

"Per an agreement with the MLBPA, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31st while MLB continues its sports betting investigation. We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed," MLB said in a statement.

The Guardians said that no other players or personnel were expected to be impacted.

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association," the team said. "We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted.

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate."

Clase has finished a major-league-leading 41 games after leading the majors in that mark for the last three seasons. He has a 3.23 ERA and 24 saves for Cleveland in 2025.

Last year, Clase was an All-Star for the third time. He led the American League with 47 saves and had an incredible 0.61 ERA.

The Ortiz investigation was related to in-game prop bets on two pitches he threw in a game against the Seattle Mariners on June 15 and the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27. A betting-integrity firm flagged the possible issue and forwarded it to MLB.

MLB suspended five players for gambling in June 2024, including a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, who was said to have placed 387 baseball bets totaling more than $150,000 with legal sportsbooks in 2022 and 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.