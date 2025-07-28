Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians

Guardians star Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB's gambling investigation

Clase was rumored to be a trade target for other teams

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase’s name was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline later this week, but instead he will be sidelined for the time being.

Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of Major League Baseball’s probe into a sports-betting scandal. He’s the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with the probe. 

Luis Ortiz was put on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

Emmanuel Clase vs Orioles

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, #48, reacts after the Guardians defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"Per an agreement with the MLBPA, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31st while MLB continues its sports betting investigation. We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed," MLB said in a statement.

The Guardians said that no other players or personnel were expected to be impacted.

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association," the team said. "We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted. 

Emmaneul Clase throws a pitch

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, #48, delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate."

Clase has finished a major-league-leading 41 games after leading the majors in that mark for the last three seasons. He has a 3.23 ERA and 24 saves for Cleveland in 2025.

Last year, Clase was an All-Star for the third time. He led the American League with 47 saves and had an incredible 0.61 ERA.

The Ortiz investigation was related to in-game prop bets on two pitches he threw in a game against the Seattle Mariners on June 15 and the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27. A betting-integrity firm flagged the possible issue and forwarded it to MLB.

Emmanuel Clase yells

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, #48, reacts after the Guardians defeated the Athletics in a baseball game on Friday, July 18, 2025 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

MLB suspended five players for gambling in June 2024, including a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, who was said to have placed 387 baseball bets totaling more than $150,000 with legal sportsbooks in 2022 and 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

