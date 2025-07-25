MLB trade deadline action gets underway as Mariners acquire first baseman Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is officially underway.

The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, the teams announced. The Diamondbacks acquired minor league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi in exchange for Naylor.

Naylor, 28, has been very productive for the Diamondbacks this season. In 93 games, Naylor has a .292 batting average with 11 home runs and 59 RBI.

The Diamondbacks acquired Naylor this past season from the Cleveland Guardians to replace Christian Walker, who departed in free agency for the Houston Astros.

Naylor made the American League All-Star team last season, as he had 31 home runs and 108 RBI with the Guardians.

"We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the postseason," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique, and we are excited to not face him anymore."

Naylor will slot in the top of the Mariners' lineup alongside AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, center fielder Julio Rodriguez, and left fielder Randy Arozarena.

FORMER GUARDIANS MANAGER TERRY FRANCONA DEFENDS TEAM'S NAME CHANGE AMID TRUMP'S PRESSURE

The Mariners are 55-48 and currently hold the second wild card spot in the American League, while they are second to the Astros in the American League West.

Garcia, 25, made his MLB debut with the Mariners on July 21 after he quickly ascended through the team’s farm system after being selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

Garcia had a 2.16 ERA in eight appearances with the Mariners’ Triple-A team.

Izzi, 21, was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Oswego High School in Illinois.

In 12 starts at High-A Everett, Izzi had a 5.51 ERA over 47 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks are expected to be active as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. At 50-53, the team has had a disappointing season and could look to shed some players on expiring contracts.

The Diamondbacks’ third baseman Eugenio Suarez, and starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly could be on the move as well.

