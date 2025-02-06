Marcus Jordan breaks silence after drug possession arrest in Florida

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA great Michael Jordan, broke his silence on social media, days after he was arrested in Florida on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine.

Marcus, 34, addressed the news about his arrest on his Instagram Thursday.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out. I’m focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life," Marcus said in a post.

He tagged his personal business, an Orlando boutique dedicated to Michael Jordan’s career.

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding," Jordan added.

Marcus was booked into the Orange County Jail Tuesday on charges of cocaine possession, resisting arrest and DUI property damage or personal injury. Fox News Digital reached out to Jordan’s representatives for comment.

Dashcam video from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Florida showed Marcus’ Lamborghini SUV speeding away from deputies shortly before officers with the Maitland Police Department found his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks.

According to an arrest report, officers asked Marcus to step out of the vehicle after they detected an order of alcohol. Officers then noted that they observed slurred speech and confusion.

A bag of cocaine was also found in Marcus’ pants, according to the arrest report.

Marcus also identified himself during the stop as the son of the former Chicago Bulls star.

"Bro, I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son," he told officers, according to the New York Post . "I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn, OK?"

Marcus is the second-oldest child of Michael Jordan. He previously made headlines after entering into a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen.

The couple split last year.

