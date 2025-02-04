Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, arrested on multiple charges in Florida, including cocaine possession

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on multiple charges.

The Maitland Police Department booked Marcus into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday on charges of cocaine possession, resisting arrest and DUI property damage or personal injury. Fox News Digital reached out to Jordan’s representatives for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The details around his arrest were still unclear.

The 34-year-old is the second-eldest child of the former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards star. Marcus played high school basketball and later tried his hand at college basketball at the University of Central Florida.

LUKA DONCIC'S FATHER BLASTS MAVERICKS FOR TRADING SON TO LAKERS: 'ABSOLUTELY DOESN’T DESERVE THIS'

He ended up leaving the program in 2012 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at The Rosen College of Hospitality Management in 2013.

Marcus has laid low for the most part. He was thrust into the spotlight about two years ago when he began dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s teammate Scottie Pippen. The relationship lasted for about two years as the couple broke up in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has had a brush with the law in the past. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in an incident in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer, but the charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.