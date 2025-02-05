Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Marcus Jordan speeds away from officers before arrest on drug charge in Florida, dashcam video shows

Jordan's Lamborghini SUV was stuck on train tracks before police arrested him

A dashcam video from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Florida showed Marcus Jordan speeding away from deputies.

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was seen speeding away from Florida law enforcement officers before his vehicle was found stuck on railroad tracks, dashcam video showed.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office dashcam video showed Jordan in his Lamborghini sports utility vehicle speeding away from deputies before he was later arrested. 

Marcus Jordan booking photo

Marcus Jordan was arrested in Florida. (Orange County Jail)

Officers with the Maitland Police Department found the vehicle immobile on the tracks in the suburb with a commuter train about 10 minutes away. The SUV’s tires were buried in dirt and rock from being spun repeatedly, according to an arrest report.

Jordan was arrested on multiple charges, including cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

When Jordan was asked to get out of the vehicle after smelling alcohol, officials said they noticed his slurred speech and confusion. The arrest report said officers found a bag of what tested positive for cocaine in his pants.

Marcus Jordan in September 2022

Marcus Jordan attends the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

"Bro, I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son," he told officers, according to the New York Post. "I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn, OK?"

Jordan was booked into the Orange County Jail and refused to talk to reporters when he was released Tuesday. Fox News Digital reached out to his representatives for comment.

The 34-year-old is the second-eldest child of the former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards star. Marcus played high school basketball and later tried his hand at college basketball at the University of Central Florida.

He ended up leaving the program in 2012 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at The Rosen College of Hospitality Management in 2013.

Marcus has laid low for the most part. He was thrust into the spotlight about two years ago when he began dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s teammate Scottie Pippen. The relationship lasted for about two years as the couple broke up in 2024.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen in 2023

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

He has had a brush with the law in the past. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in an incident in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer, but the charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

