Marcus Jordan speeds away from officers before arrest on drug charge in Florida, dashcam video shows

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was seen speeding away from Florida law enforcement officers before his vehicle was found stuck on railroad tracks, dashcam video showed.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office dashcam video showed Jordan in his Lamborghini sports utility vehicle speeding away from deputies before he was later arrested.

Officers with the Maitland Police Department found the vehicle immobile on the tracks in the suburb with a commuter train about 10 minutes away. The SUV’s tires were buried in dirt and rock from being spun repeatedly, according to an arrest report.

Jordan was arrested on multiple charges, including cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

When Jordan was asked to get out of the vehicle after smelling alcohol, officials said they noticed his slurred speech and confusion. The arrest report said officers found a bag of what tested positive for cocaine in his pants.

"Bro, I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son," he told officers, according to the New York Post. "I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn, OK?"

Jordan was booked into the Orange County Jail and refused to talk to reporters when he was released Tuesday. Fox News Digital reached out to his representatives for comment.

The 34-year-old is the second-eldest child of the former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards star. Marcus played high school basketball and later tried his hand at college basketball at the University of Central Florida.

He ended up leaving the program in 2012 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at The Rosen College of Hospitality Management in 2013.

Marcus has laid low for the most part. He was thrust into the spotlight about two years ago when he began dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s teammate Scottie Pippen. The relationship lasted for about two years as the couple broke up in 2024.

He has had a brush with the law in the past. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in an incident in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer, but the charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.