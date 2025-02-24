Maine's trans athlete policy 'so extreme,' could cost state millions, GOP lawmaker says

A state lawmaker from Maine called the state’s policy on transgender participation in girls' and women’s sports "extreme" and warned that it could cost schools millions in federal funding.

State Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, appeared on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show" and reacted to last week's spat between President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The two butted heads over the state’s transgender participation policy in girls' and women’s sports after the president signed an executive order to prohibit those types of rules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Maine Principals’ Association’s rules stated that a prospective student athlete must "declare their gender identity to their member school if their gender identity differs from the student’s sex assigned at birth." The rules stated that the school has "sole authority to determine gender identity assignment for the purposes of athletic registration and participation in MPA sponsored events."

Furthermore, "no medical records or official documents shall be requested for required to establish a student’s gender identity."

"That is the policy that Governor Mills is defending against President Trump," Libby said. "It is so extreme. It is an outlier even among other states that have similar policies. And it’s an extreme position that Mainers don’t support.

"Not only is she supporting this extreme policy, her stance could cost the state $250 million for Maine’s schools and that is money that we need to provide education for Maine kids. It’s a two-for as far as how this hits our state. And it seems like she’s pretty dug in, and President Trump is gonna have to take this all the way through the courts."

MAINE GOVERNOR 'SHOULD WANT TO PROTECT WOMEN AND WOMEN'S SPORTS,' SEN MARSHA BLACKBURN SAYS

Libby called the policy "incredibly broad" and pointed to an issue the state has seen recently over a transgender athlete winning a state title in girls' pole vaulting.

The "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order was signed earlier this month. Trump vowed to withhold federal funding from Maine schools if they violate his federal order.

The Department of Education launched a Title IX investigation into Maine.

Mills said in a statement on Friday that she was standing up for the "rule of law."

"No President — Republican or Democrat — can withhold Federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will. It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold," she said.

"Maine may be one of the first states to undergo an investigation by his Administration, but we won’t be the last. Today, the President of the United States has targeted one particular group on one particular issue which Maine law has addressed. But you must ask yourself: who and what will he target next, and what will he do? Will it be you? Will it be because of your race or your religion? Will it be because you look different or think differently? Where does it end? In America, the President is neither a King nor a dictator, as much as this one tries to act like it — and it is the rule of law that prevents him from being so."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills added that she imagined the outcome of the investigation was "predetermined" and that it was not about what is happening on the playing field, but "whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law that governs our nation. I believe he cannot."