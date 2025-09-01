Luis Suárez sparks chaos after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup loss, appears to spit on Sounders staffer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle Sounders staff member amid heightened tensions following Seattle’s 3-0 rout to win the 2025 Leagues Cup final on Sunday.

A shoving match between the two teams broke out almost immediately after the final whistle.

Videos posted on social media showed Suárez grab Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas around the neck as they walked on the pitch. Several other players joined the skirmish, including Miami’s Sergio Busquets, who appeared to punch Vargas in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the scuffle escalated when clips posted on social media showed Suárez arguing with a Sounders staff member before appearing to spit in his face.

Suárez, 38, was eventually separated from the man. The Athletic identified the staff member as Sounders security director Gene Ramirez.

Fox News Digital requested comment from Inter Miami and the Sounders regarding Suárez’s actions.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer lamented the post-match "frustrations" but insisted he would not allow that to be "the story."

MESSI'S LAST GAME IN ARGENTINA? 'WE’RE GOING TO LIVE IT LIKE THAT'

"Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders," Schmetzer said, via ESPN. "Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn't happen on the field.

"I'm going to shut that down, because that shouldn't be the story. The story of the game is not what happened after the game. I had a quiet moment with [Lionel] Messi on the field [after the game] and we talked and we tried to push it aside.

"That's the story."

Messi was not involved in the post-match scuffle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday was not Suárez’s first controversy. He has bitten players on several occasions, most notably Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA banned him as a result, ending his participation in that World Cup.