Seattle Mariners
Published

Luis Castillo to make Mariners debut against Yankees

Castillo was acquired from the Reds on Friday

Associated Press
All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports.

At 55-48, Seattle is currently 12 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, but is in second place for one of three wild card playoff spots. Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Castillo will start the series finale in New York.

Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Miami 5-3. 

Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Miami 5-3.  (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Perhaps the top starter on this year's trade market, Castillo joins a rotation with Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen.

Castillo's last start for the Reds came last Wednesday. The 29-year-old was 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA for last-place Cincinnati this season. He has 90 strikeouts and just 28 walks in 85 innings.

ANGELS' SHOHEI OHTANI LATEST BIG NAME MENTIONED IN TRADE RUMORS

Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

His strong performance comes a year after he had a career-worst 8-16 record, where his losses were the most in the National League, and had a 3.98 ERA.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. 

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Reds got infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore in the trade. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.