Angels' Shohei Ohtani latest big name mentioned in trade rumors

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is not the only high-level baseball player being mentioned in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had also been mentioned in trade rumors. The New York Post reported Thursday the team has entertained possible trade ideas for the two-way player.

Ohtani, who won the 2021 American League MVP award, is hitting .255 with 22 home runs and a .847 OPS. He also has a 2.81 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 17 appearances on the mound. He addressed the rumors Thursday night.

"Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me," Ohtani said through a translator. "I'm with the Angels right now, and I'm very thankful for what they've done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I'm an Angel, and that's all I can focus on."

One executive told the New York Post the Angels were looking for "something like your top four prospects." Two other executives told the paper Los Angeles trading Ohtani appeared to be "very slim."

An Ohtani trade would certainly send shockwaves throughout baseball. He is one of the best players at the plate and on the mound.

Ohtani signed a two-year contract in February 2021 to avoid arbitration. He has another round of arbitration ahead of the 2023 season and could be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He joined the Angels ahead of the 2018 season. The team has not made the playoffs since he joined the team and have not made the postseason since 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.