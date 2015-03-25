Luck headlines AFC's weekly award honorees

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - After outdueling Peyton Manning in the latter's much ballyhooed return to Indianapolis, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been selected as the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Luck threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and also ran for a score in the Colts' 39-33 victory over the previously unbeaten Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick posted a 99.5 passer rating for the game and improved to 10-2 at home since succeeding Manning as Indianapolis' signal-caller.

Buffalo end Mario Williams earned the Defensive Player of the Week award for the second time this season after registering three tackles, two sacks and a key forced fumble in the Bills' narrow 23-21 decision over Miami this past Sunday. The eight-year veteran's second sack of the day resulted in a fumble from Dolphins' quarterback Ryan Tannehill that set up kicker Dan Carpenter's go-ahead field goal with 33 seconds left.

Williams, who ranks second in the NFL with 10 sacks, also received the honor with a 4 1/2-sack performance against Carolina in Week 2.

Pittsburgh kicker Shaun Suisham was named the AFC's top special teams player after hitting on a league-best four field goal attempts, including a game- winning 42-yarder with three seconds remaining in regulation, to lift the Steelers to a 19-16 triumph over AFC North rival Baltimore. The 31-year-old is a perfect 14-of-14 on field goals this season.

Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, the Week 6 recipient, was among those nominated for this week's Offensive Player of the Week along with Jacksonville wide receiver Mike Brown, Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles, Denver wideout Eric Decker, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers.

Kansas City outside linebacker Tamba Hali, who was chosen as Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6, joined New York Jets safety Antonio Allen, New England defensive end Chandler Jones, Indianapolis outside linebacker Robert Mathis and Pittsburgh linebacker Lawrence Timmons as those under consideration for this week's award.

Buffalo kicker Dan Carpenter, Jets kicker Nick Folk and Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee were also nominated for the Special Teams honor.