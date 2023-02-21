Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU wide receiver arrested on illegal gun charge

Malik Nabers' 1,017 receiving yards ranked second in SEC

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans Monday on a misdemeanor illegal firearm charge.

The rising junior was taken into custody after saying he did not have a permit for a gun.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nabers was released and did not have to post bail, and the school is still gathering information, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NOLA.com reports Nabers was arrested at 7:30 p.m. when police spotted an "L-shaped object" on him.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers signals a first down after catching a pass during a game against the UAB Blazers Nov. 19, 2022, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. 

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers signals a first down after catching a pass during a game against the UAB Blazers Nov. 19, 2022, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.  (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO STATE HEAD COACH JERRY KILL PAYS OFF COSTLY BET FROM BOWL GAME VICTORY

The 19-year-old led the Tigers with 72 catches and 1,017 yards while finding the end zone three times. He ranked second in the SEC in receiving yards.

He was named MVP of the Citrus Bowl, where LSU took down Purdue, 63-7. Nabers caught a 75-yard touchdown and also threw for a five-yard score. 

Malik Nabers of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a 34-yard touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Malik Nabers of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a 34-yard touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had nine receptions for 163 yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 50 yards in the bowl game.