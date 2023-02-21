LSU wide receiver arrested on illegal gun charge

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans Monday on a misdemeanor illegal firearm charge.

The rising junior was taken into custody after saying he did not have a permit for a gun.

Nabers was released and did not have to post bail, and the school is still gathering information, according to ESPN.

NOLA.com reports Nabers was arrested at 7:30 p.m. when police spotted an "L-shaped object" on him.

The 19-year-old led the Tigers with 72 catches and 1,017 yards while finding the end zone three times. He ranked second in the SEC in receiving yards.

He was named MVP of the Citrus Bowl, where LSU took down Purdue, 63-7. Nabers caught a 75-yard touchdown and also threw for a five-yard score.

He had nine receptions for 163 yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 50 yards in the bowl game.