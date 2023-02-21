Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico State Aggies
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill pays off costly bet from bowl game victory

Jerry Kill got his first tattoo - and it's pretty large

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill kept his promise.

Ahead of the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green, Kill told his team he would get an Aggies tattoo if they won.

Well, they got the 24-19 victory, and Kill paid off his bet.

Jerry Kill head coach of the New Mexico State Aggies looks on after the Aggies defeated the Bowling Green Falcons, 24-19, in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on December 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. 

It is Kill's first tattoo (this was also his first year as their head coach), but he went all-out for the occasion.

The ink feature two pistols intersecting one another reading "NMSU 2022 BOWL CHAMPS" on his right arm.

"I told y’all I’d never forget the 2022 Aggies!" he tweeted.

It was the Aggies' second bowl win since 1960 - they won the Arizona Bowl against Utah State in 2017.

"They were kind of dragging a little bit, so I called them all up and said, Hhere is the deal: If you win this bowl game, I respect this team so much and what you’ve done, I’ll get a tattoo on my arm,'" Kill told KTSM. "They all just went crazy."

Jerry Kill head coach of the New Mexico State Aggies hugs an assistant coach after the Aggied defeated the Bowling Green Falcons, 24-19, in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on December 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. 

"It’s honoring a group of young men that did some things that probably nobody, including their head coach, didn’t know if they could do it," Kill added. "It is a good way to honor them and a good way to remember them. Believe me, I would not have made the bet if I didn’t think it was special."

Head Football Coach Jerry Kill of the New Mexico State Aggies watches a play during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons at Ford Field on December 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The bowl game finished off a 7-6 season for the Aggies, who are now 4-0-1 all-time in bowl games.