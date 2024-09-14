LSU narrowly avoids upset, as South Carolina misses last second field goal

Brian Kelly entered the third game of his third season at LSU hoping to avoid the Tigers' second upset of the young season.

LSU suffered a 27-20 defeat in their season opener against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas on Sept. 1. While LSU ultimately left Columbia, South Carolina with a win, the Tigers needed a second half comeback and a kick to go wide right as time expired in order to secure the victory over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina was able to get off to a fast start, which was fueled by first-time starters in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Sellers, who ran for two touchdowns, was forced to exit the game right before halftime due to an ankle injury. The quarterback was sacked by Bradyn Swinson on the next-to-last play of the half and limped into the locker room.

Backup and former Auburn Tigers starting quarterback Robby Ashford took over for the final play.

LSU was far from crisp. Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a fourth-down interception at the goal line that looked like it might end his team's chances.

But LSU got a final chance with less than four minutes left. Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy for a 29-yard catch that took it to the South Carolina 4. Two plays later, Williams sped in for the touchdown.

For much of this game, it looked like South Carolina would come away with an unexpected win.

South Carolina had a final chance to tie things, driving to the LSU 39-yard line with just five seconds remaining on the clock. Gamecocks kicker Alex Herrera, however, pushed his long field goal attempt right and LSU players ran to the sidelines to celebrate.

LSU will return home and welcome the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks will remain in South Carolina and host Akron next Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

