South Alabama hangs 87 points on Northwestern State in scoring onslaught

The South Alabama Jaguars did not come close to scoring 222 points as Georgia Tech did early in college football history, but they did leave a lasting mark.

South Alabama scored 24 points in the first quarter, 28 points in the second, 28 points in the third and seven in the fourth. The Jaguars tallied 87 points in the team’s 87-10 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the first win for new head coach Major Applewhite, and the team set the school’s scoring record.

Jamaal Pritchett put South Alabama on the board first when he returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars and Demons were not even two minutes into the game. It only got worse from there for Northwestern State.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE IS POACHING FOUR TEAMS FROM MOUNTAIN WEST IN MASSIVE REALIGNMENT MOVE

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez was 15-of-19 with 257 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Fluff Bothwell ran for 143 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock had 102 rushing yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns as well.

P.J. Martin and Jarvis Durr also added touchdowns for the Jaguars.

For the Demons, quarterback JT Fyard had 165 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Fyard’s touchdown pass went to Myles Kitt-Denton, who finished with three catches for 80 yards.

South Alabama’s previous scoring highs came in back-to-back weeks last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars defeated Louisiana Monroe 55-7 and Southern Mississippi 55-3. Their 87 points were the most scored by a school in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.