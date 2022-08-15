Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Myles Brennan announces retirement from football: 'It is time for me to start a new chapter in my life'

Brennan missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injury

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Myles Brennan, who was competing for the starting quarterback position at LSU this season, announced Monday that he would be "stepping away from football" after five seasons with the Tigers.

Brennan, who was the starter in 2020 before being sidelined with a season-ending injury, posted a lengthy statement to social media, effectively announcing his retirement from football.

Myles Brennan of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Myles Brennan of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"Over the last five years, I have given all of my body, heart, and soul to LSU football. Playing for LSU has been a dream come true. Wearing the purple and gold, running into Death Valley, winning a national championship, and starting at quarterback for the LSU Tigers – what more could a kid ask for? I will never forget the time I’ve spent and the memories I have made here," his statement read.

"I am forever grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given, every obstacle I’ve overcome, and every second I’ve been a Tiger. However, after five seasons, it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life. I am announcing today that I will be stepping away from football. I am thankful for where this journey has taken me so far, and I am looking forward to where it takes me next."

Quarterback Myles Brennan (15) of the LSU Tigers is pursued by Christian James of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Quarterback Myles Brennan (15) of the LSU Tigers is pursued by Christian James of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old quarterback played in 18 games, including three starts where he totaled 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he missed the 2021 season after breaking his arm before the start of season. Similarly, he missed the majority of the previous season after getting injured in Week 3.

Myles Brennan of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Northwestern State Demons at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Myles Brennan of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Northwestern State Demons at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU."

Brennan briefly entered the transfer portal in 2021 but opted to stay following the announcement of Kelly as LSU’s new head coach.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com