LSU's Myles Brennan announces retirement from football: 'It is time for me to start a new chapter in my life'

Myles Brennan, who was competing for the starting quarterback position at LSU this season, announced Monday that he would be "stepping away from football" after five seasons with the Tigers.

Brennan, who was the starter in 2020 before being sidelined with a season-ending injury, posted a lengthy statement to social media, effectively announcing his retirement from football.

"Over the last five years, I have given all of my body, heart, and soul to LSU football. Playing for LSU has been a dream come true. Wearing the purple and gold, running into Death Valley, winning a national championship, and starting at quarterback for the LSU Tigers – what more could a kid ask for? I will never forget the time I’ve spent and the memories I have made here," his statement read.

"I am forever grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given, every obstacle I’ve overcome, and every second I’ve been a Tiger. However, after five seasons, it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life. I am announcing today that I will be stepping away from football. I am thankful for where this journey has taken me so far, and I am looking forward to where it takes me next."

The 23-year-old quarterback played in 18 games, including three starts where he totaled 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he missed the 2021 season after breaking his arm before the start of season. Similarly, he missed the majority of the previous season after getting injured in Week 3.

"We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU."