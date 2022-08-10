Expand / Collapse search
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with 'non-football-related condition'

Hartman led Wake Forest to an ACC Atlantic title while throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman after the school announced Wednesday that he was ruled out "indefinitely" with a "non-football-related condition." 

Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, sought medical treatment following a workout on Tuesday, the athletics department said in a statement. 

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Wake Forest won 70-56. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain," the statement read. 

Additional details regarding the condition were not released, the school said, citing Hartman’s privacy and HIPAA. 

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates, and coaches."

Quarterback Sam Hartman, #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, on a pass play in the end zone during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the 77th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Hartman was named Wake Forest’s starter in 2018 as a freshman but suffered a late-season injury that resulted in him being the backup quarterback the following year. He took over as the starter in 2020 and 2021, leading Wake Forest to an ACC Atlantic title while throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

"Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," head coach Dave Clawson said Wednesday. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom." 

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, #10, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

"We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

With no timetable for return, Mitch Griffis will take over as starter for the 2022 season, ESPN reported. Hartman has one more year of eligibility.   

Wake Forest finished the season 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons finished with a 38-10 Gator Bowl win over Rutgers.

