Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf after 4 years; PGA Tour offers vague reaction

Koepka signed in 2022 on a nine-figure deal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After months of speculation, Brooks Koepka's time with LIV Golf has officially come to a close.

The tour announced Tuesday that the five-time major winner will no longer play for the Saudi-backed league after joining in 2022.

"We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season," the tour said in a statement. "Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka during a practice round ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, on Sept. 30, 2025, in St Andrews, Scotland.  (Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Koepka's representatives said he is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates "and the fans," citing family time as his reason for leaving.

"Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead," the statement read.

It remains to be seen if Koepka will return to the PGA Tour, but the Tour did release a statement following Koepka's LIV departure, seemingly taking a shot at its rival.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness," the tour said. 

Brooks Koepka swings

Brooks Koepka during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

LIV GOLF'S MITO PEREIRA MAKES STUNNING DECISION TO RETIRE AT 30

Rumors have constantly circulated that Koepka has had buyer's remorse ever since joining LIV Golf on a deal he admitted was nine figures. Koepka was one of the first big names to join the Saudi-funded tour, admitting at the 2023 Masters that his injuries played a major role in the move, which guaranteed a huge paycheck.

Back in March, Koepka admitted he did not "know where I'm going" once his contract ended.

Koepka took the golf world by storm several years ago, winning four majors in a two-year span. However, injuries derailed him for a long while after. Following a torn patella tendon, he lost his dominant form, winning just one event in a three-year span ahead of his move to LIV, often finding himself outside the cut line. 

He joined LIV after a missed cut at the 2022 Masters and finishes of tied for 55th and 55th at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open that year. Koepka revitalized himself in 2023, winning the PGA Championship just a month after finishing tied for second at The Masters, which earned him a spot on that year's Ryder Cup team.

Brooks Koepka winning at Bethpage

Brooks Koepka of the United States poses for photos after winning the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course with a score of 8 under par on May 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, New York. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, his best finish in a major since 2024 was his T-12 at the U.S. Open this year at Oakmont. It was his only top-25 finish at a major in that span, and he missed the other three cuts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue