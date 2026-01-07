Kai Trump admits she stays out of politics ‘completely,’ calling it a ‘dangerous thing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump may have politics in her family, but do not expect her to get into it.

At age 18, President Donald Trump's granddaughter is set to play college golf next fall at the University of Miami and just recently made her debut on the LPGA Tour in November.

Trump hopes to become a professional one day, but one thing that seems certain is that she will not turn to politics later in life.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely. I would never run, I don't want anything to do with politics," Trump said during an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast. "I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier."

Trump said people have gotten "too extreme" on both sides of the coin, and social media has driven people to hone in on their beliefs.

"There's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle. And I think that kind of makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much," Trump added. "I think that's like the best way to say it. There's no bad blood. I'm very much in the middle and kind of like, it is what it is. They ran against each other [Trump and Kamala Harris]. Obviously, I'm gonna support my grandpa, my family member, but that's pretty much it."

The closest Trump has dove into the political waters was when she spoke at the Republican National Convention just days after her grandfather was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in October, Trump said she was "proud" of her grandfather after he brokered the historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Always will support him. I think he’s doing amazing things," she said.

