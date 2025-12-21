Steelers star receiver DK Metcalf takes swing at Lions fan during game in Detroit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf swung at a fan in the stands at Ford Field during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The CBS broadcast happened to catch the intense moment.

During the interaction, the two had words with each other before Metcalf appeared to try to grab the fan’s blue wig. Then, he threw a closed fist at the fan toward his face, though it appeared to have missed him.

Metcalf wasn’t ejected because officials didn’t see the altercation, but ESPN reported that the NFL will be reviewing the incident.

While it’s almost certain Metcalf will be facing league discipline, whether he’s suspended or not will be the big question for a Steelers team that’s in the middle of a playoff hunt.

Metcalf is quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite player in the wide receivers room. Coming into the game, Metcalf tallied 808 yards on 55 catches this season with six touchdown grabs.

Coming into the game, the Steelers owned a one-game lead in the AFC North division at 8-6, with the Baltimore Ravens right behind them at 7-7. The Ravens take on the New England Patriots later on Sunday night, but they are likely tuned in to see what’s going on with Pittsburgh in Detroit.

Considering the current AFC playoff picture, the Steelers’ best chances at making it to the postseason is winning the division, and having every impact player on the field for the remaining games is crucial to achieving that goal.

Metcalf knows better than to interact with fans in this way, but his actions could have some serious consequences depending on how the league views them.

The Steelers have the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 before taking on the Ravens to finish the regular season in Week 18 on Jan. 4.

