Steelers make major contract decision on DK Metcalf after suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was set to lose millions because of his two-game suspension for striking a Detroit Lions fan during a heated incident last week.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the Steelers opted against voiding the star player’s contract guarantees.

"Because he got suspended, the Steelers could have basically taken back all of his guarantees, "Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "They, however, have decided not to do that. They’re gonna stick with DK. They don’t want to do something like that. They kinda want to make a long-term commitment to DK Metcalf, even in situations like this."

The star player signed a four-year, $132 million contract extension with the Steelers after he was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks. The deal included $60 million in guaranteed money between his signing bonus and 2025 and 2026 salaries, according to Spotrac.

The suspension would have voided the rest of his salary for this season and $45 million in future guarantees, if the Steelers choose to do so, according to the NFL Network. He’s reportedly owed $25 million in fully guaranteed cash in 2026 and $20 million in injury guarantee.

He will, however, lose more than $555,000 in Weeks 17 and 18 because of his suspension.

The NFL said Metcalf violated league policy, specifying that "players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

It still remains a mystery about what was said between the fan and Metcalf. The fan said earlier in the week he didn’t hurl a racial slur or make derogatory remarks toward the player.