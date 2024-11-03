Lions' Brian Branch ejected, flips middle finger to Packers fans after throwing illegal hit

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected from Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers after officials determined his hit on receiver Bo Melton was bad enough to toss him out.

Branch hit Melton in the head area, which officials quickly called unnecessary roughness.

However, after the league office reviewed the play in New York, it was determined that Branch’s hit was enough to throw him out of the game. Branch couldn’t believe the decision, but he had to listen to the officials, who were being told from New York that it was a bad hit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Branch was hit with yet another penalty after saying something to officials after his ejection, as well as giving a double-middle finger to the Lambeau Field crowd on his way to the sideline.

It was a big penalty at the time because the Packers were facing 3rd-and-20 but received an automatic first down instead.

FOX SUPER 6 CONTEST: CHRIS ‘THE BEAR’ FALLICA'S NFL WEEK 9 PICKS

Luckily for Detroit, Brandon McManus was unable to convert his second field goal attempt at the end of the drive.

Branch didn’t have much of an argument as video replay showed it was clear helmet-to-helmet contact on Melton, who was defenseless at the time after attempting to haul in a pass from his quarterback, Jordan Love.

Branch’s frustrations continued as he walked toward the locker room as he was spotted giving the middle finger with both of his hands to the Lambeau Field crowd.

The NFL is wary of hits to the helmet, which result in personal fouls when seen during games, in an attempt to have players not lead with the crown of their helmet.

Branch is in his second year with the Lions, who took him in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through six games entering Sunday, Branch has tallied 38 combined tackles, two of which for a loss, with 11 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.