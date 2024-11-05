Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions add Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith in trade with Browns: report

Smith is a 3-time Pro Bowler defensive lineman

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Detroit Lions reportedly bolstered their defense on Tuesday.

As the trade deadline looms in the NFL, ESPN reported the Lions acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

Za'Darius Smith celebrates

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Browns will reportedly receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. The Lions will also receive a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Lions had hoped to put more depth on the defensive line following the injury to Aidan Hutchinson, which will likely cost him all the regular season and most of the postseason if Detroit makes it that far.

Za'Darius Smith vs the Eagles

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, #99, against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 2024. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Smith was in his second season with the Browns. He signed with Cleveland in 2023 after a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings. He had 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first season with the Browns. He played in 16 of 17 games.

Through nine games this season, he has 23 total tackles and five sacks.

The Lions have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL through nine weeks. They are 7-1 on the year following a win over the Green Bay Packers and have the best winning percentage in the NFC with one fewer loss than the Washington Commanders.

Za'Darius Smith sacks Lamar Jackson

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, #99, sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, during the second half at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Detroit is fifth in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed.

