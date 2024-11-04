Eagles legends LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson roast Cowboys amid season struggles: 'Big trash'

If there is one thing Philadelphia sports fans know well, it is how to smack talk, and that is exactly what Eagles legends LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson did before one of their former rivals lost their third straight game over the weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys are going through it this season, which, for former Eagles players, is a good sight to see. The rivalry runs deep between these two NFC East foes, and despite no longer being on the team, McCoy and Jackson both had time this past Saturday to dish out their smack talk for "America’s Team."

McCoy and Jackson both spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Gran Coramino Tequila, which is owned by noted Eagles fanatic Kevin Hart. Given its latest promotion of encouraging Eagles fans to show their best roasts to determine a "Smack Talk Champion," McCoy and Jackson wasted no time ripping Dallas when asked to smack talk an Eagles rival.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think, for me, it’ll probably be the Cowboys," Jackson said first. "They may be 3-4, but they started off a lot worse, got smacked by the New Orleans Saints, and I think we went out there the week after and won. So, I got a lot of close Cowboys friends that I be talking smack to."

Jackson added, "I just felt like they didn’t really do nothing in the offseason, and it shows right now. They’re struggling. All this talk about the Cowboys, ‘Oh, this is our year.’ Every year is their year until they start getting their a-- whooped. But, yeah, I just don’t think they good at all. They trash, they big trash. That’s my roast."

McCoy kept it very simple with his roast, pointing a finger at the team’s signal caller, Dak Prescott.

COWBOYS STARS DAK PRESCOTT EXPECTED TO MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH HAMSTRING INJURY: REPORTS

"I’m just going to keep this short: Dak is a--, a--, a--. It is what it is," McCoy, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame during Philadelphia’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 6-2 on Sunday, said.

"Highest-paid quarterback in the league. It’s crazy," Jackson replied.

These jabs at Prescott came before he hurt his hamstring in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which is expected to keep him out for several weeks, starting with the Cowboys’ matchup against the Eagles next Sunday.

Prescott was extended this offseason for $240 million over the next four years, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value at $60 million per season.

Prescott has not had the start to the 2024 campaign he hoped for, as he has thrown eight interceptions in eight games with only 11 passing touchdowns. The results have been a 3-5 record, and it could be worse depending on how Cooper Rush does in the starting role with Prescott sidelined.

However, the Cowboys’ woes do not just fall on Prescott. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed 364.8 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league this year, and they’re giving up the second-most points with 28.1 per game as well.

That is usually never a recipe for success, especially with the Cowboys only in the middle of the pack with 21.4 points scored per contest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are still nine games left, but the Cowboys are trending in the wrong direction.

However, that is not going to stop McCoy, Jackson and Eagles fans from pouring salt into the wound.