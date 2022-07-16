LeBron James rips Celtics fans: 'They racist as f---'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James may have an investment in the Boston Red Sox, but that doesn’t mean he likes all of the city’s sports teams.

James was talking about his least favorite cities to play in during the latest episode of his show on HBO, "The Shop." James’ business partner Maverick Carter mentioned during the conversation there were places where fans "can literally take the game from you."

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar mentioned Boston was one of those places.

The show’s co-creator Paul Rivera asked James why he hated Boston.

"Because they racist as f---, that’s why," he said. "They will say anything, and it’s fine. I mean, f---, it’s my wife, she’s been dealing with them her whole life. I don't mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the f---. They going to say whatever the f--- they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game."

Carter said Boston was the only place in the NBA where they have T-shirts saying "F--- LeBron."

James added: "Yeah, it’s like a ‘F--- LBJ’ T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f---ing team shop."

James and Carter are both investors of the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, the Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing.

Celtics fans irked Golden State Warriors players during the playoffs with some of the things they were yelling toward Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.