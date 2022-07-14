Enes Kanter Freedom rips LeBron James over Brittney Griner remarks: 'Keep taking your freedom for granted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Enes Kanter Freedom ripped LeBron James over his Brittney Griner remarks in a trailer for the latest episode of his HBO show "The Shop."

James was heard in the trailer questioning whether the U.S. has the detained WNBA superstar’s back and floated the possibility that if he was in her situation he would be wondering whether he even wants to go back to the States.

James tried to clarify by saying his remarks were not meant to be a knock on "our beautiful country." Kanter Freedom was not buying it.

"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back," he tweeted

"You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her.

"Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship.

"Keep taking your freedom for granted."

Kanter Freedom has been an outspoken voice on global issues, particularly aimed at Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who put out a warrant for his arrest over the free-agent NBA player’s ties to Turkish scholar Fethullah Gülen. Kanter Freedom also has been outspoken about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and has particularly been critical of James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for not doing enough to raise the curtain on the issue.

Kanter Freedom has accused the NBA of blackballing him for being outspoken on global issues – a notion Commissioner Adam Silver denied.

He played in 35 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February and waived later that month. He has not played since then.