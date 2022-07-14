Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Enes Kanter Freedom rips LeBron James over Brittney Griner remarks: 'Keep taking your freedom for granted'

Enes Kanter Freedom is one of the most outspoken players in the NBA

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Enes Kanter Freedom ripped LeBron James over his Brittney Griner remarks in a trailer for the latest episode of his HBO show "The Shop."

James was heard in the trailer questioning whether the U.S. has the detained WNBA superstar’s back and floated the possibility that if he was in her situation he would be wondering whether he even wants to go back to the States. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

James tried to clarify by saying his remarks were not meant to be a knock on "our beautiful country." Kanter Freedom was not buying it.

"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back," he tweeted

"You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. 

"Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship.

LEBRON JAMES QUESTIONS WHETHER AMERICA HAS BRITTNEY GRINER’S ‘BACK’

"Keep taking your freedom for granted."

LeBron James, #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Enes Kanter Freedom, #00 of the New York Knicks, exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017 in New York City.

LeBron James, #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Enes Kanter Freedom, #00 of the New York Knicks, exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Kanter Freedom has been an outspoken voice on global issues, particularly aimed at Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who put out a warrant for his arrest over the free-agent NBA player’s ties to Turkish scholar Fethullah Gülen. Kanter Freedom also has been outspoken about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and has particularly been critical of James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for not doing enough to raise the curtain on the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanter Freedom has accused the NBA of blackballing him for being outspoken on global issues – a notion Commissioner Adam Silver denied

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, #13, gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, #13, gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

He played in 35 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February and waived later that month. He has not played since then.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.