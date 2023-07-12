Expand / Collapse search
Le Havre signs midfielder Daler Huzyaez to two-year deal

Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre.

The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region said Kuzyaev, who was out of contract with Zenit St. Petersburg, will join his new teammates in the coming days.

Daler Kuzyaev controls ball

Daler Kuzyaev of Zenit St. Petersburg controls the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SV Werder Bremen and Zenit St. Petersburg at Parkstadion on July 7, 2021 in Zell am Ziller, Austria.  (Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Kuzyaev, who played in the Champions League and represented Russia at the 2018 World Cup, will bring a dose of experience to a team which secured promotion by winning the second division title.

Daler Kuzyaev runs

Daler Kuzyaev of Zenit St.Petersburg during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Zenit St. Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.  (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Kuzyaev has made 46 international appearances for Russia.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

Daler Kuzyaev in action

Russias Daler Kuzyaev in actions during the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and Russia, in San Marino, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre. The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region said Kuzyaev, who signed from Zenit St. Petersburg, will join his new teammates in the coming days.  (AP Photo/Marco Vasini, File)

Kuzyaev helped Zenit win the Russian title in each of the past five seasons but was unable to play in the Champions League last season. All Russian teams have been banned from European competitions by UEFA during the country’s war on Ukraine.