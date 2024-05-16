Lawyer of Gotti family says surname being used against them in assault case from high-school basketball game

Kimberly and Gianna Gotti allegedly got into a brawl at a high-school basketball game, but the mother-daughter duo want the case dropped.

The daughter and granddaughter of notorious mob boss John Gotti were alleged to have cursed at students during the game. The mob boss' grandson was playing for Oyster Bay High School in nearby Locust Valley on Long Island.

The Gottis shot down a plea that they would exchange assault charges in exchange for 12 weeks of anger management and an order of protection for the victim.

However, their lawyer is saying that their surname and family history are being used against them.

"It was pointed out by the athletic director, that was John Gotti, and the victim was saying she was attacked by two females," the Gottis' lawyer, Gerard Michael Mattone, said Wednesday, per Newsday.

"So, the name Gotti was thrown around. The Gotti girls, the mom and the daughter, were arrested. The victim only identified my clients once they were arrested walking out of the gym in handcuffs."

The Gottis were also accused of using homophobic slurs, which they have denied.

John Gotti Jr. said the woman "assaulted my wife first," and Mattone claimed the woman had made fun of Kimberly's son.

The victim said she had confronted both Kimberly and Gianna, asking them to stop, but then they both allegedly punched her.

"At that point, I felt my hair being pulled and felt my wig come off, which was held on by three clips and Velcro," the victim said in her complaint from February. "I allowed my head to go back because I felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off, and I observed the lady in the gray jacket pulling my hair."

Both women are facing a third-degree assault charge.

John Gotti orchestrated the murder of Paul Castellano in 1985 to take over the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.