Lane Kiffin to receive Ole Miss playoff bonuses from LSU despite leaving Rebels before postseason: report

Lane Kiffin is the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, but he won’t be finishing his 2025 season with the Ole Miss Rebels despite helping lead them to a likely College Football Playoff spot.

But as part of his new deal with the Tigers, it appears Kiffin will be getting paid for the Rebels' success if they were to make a run to a national title appearance.

LSU has reportedly agreed to pay Kiffin the same bonuses he was set to receive with Ole Miss if they were to make the CFP, according to Nola.com. If the Rebels are in the final bracket selected by the CFP committee, Kiffin was going to get $150,000 for it from Ole Miss just for playing a game in the first round.

Even better, Kiffin was set to make $250,000 if the team reached the quarterfinals, $500,000 for a semifinal appearance, and a whopping $750,000 if Ole Miss reached the national championship.

In the off chance Ole Miss wins that title game, Kiffin was set to receive $1 million.

While Kiffin made his decision to head to Baton Rouge next season, he did want to finish out the season as the head coach of the Rebels, no matter how far they made it in the playoffs. However, he pointed the finger at Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, who he said denied the request to remain at Ole Miss until their season was at an end.

"We went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team. And at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that. I understand that decision," Kiffin told ESPN about Carter’s choice not to let him finish the season as the Rebels’ coach.

"I just totally wish the team the best of luck, wish that I was coaching….I just hope they play really well and go win the national championship."

Kiffin said that he talked with college football coaching legends, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban, before making his decision to head to Baton Rouge.

"My heart was here. But I talked to some mentors — coach Carroll, coach Saban. Especially when coach Carroll said, ‘Your dad would tell you to go. Take the shot.’

"I always hated how we gave it one year at Tennessee and left. I hated that feeling of that. I think we gave a lot to this program and to this city and some of those historic wins in this stadium, best regular season in the history of the school. So, I'm proud of that part. But it just became time. I talked to God, and he told me it's time to take a new step. It's a new chapter."

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding was named head coach to replace Kiffin in Oxford.

Details of Kiffin’s new deal with LSU started to surface, and he’s reportedly set to make $13 million per season with the Tigers, making him the second-highest-paid college coach in the country behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

However, the report also mentions that, if Kiffin were to lead the Tigers to a national title, an escalator in his contract would make him the highest-paid coach.

