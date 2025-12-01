Lane Kiffin posts cryptic message day after taking LSU head-coaching job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin made a cryptic post on Monday morning as the college football world deals with the aftermath of his decision to leave Ole Miss to take the LSU Tigers’ head-coaching job.

Kiffin announced his decision to leave the Rebels as the team is likely going to enter the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. Meanwhile, LSU will have to start again with a new head coach and hope to rebuild into the championship powerhouse it once was.

The coach made a post on X to start the day.

"Exhale. Have the best Monday ever," he wrote, adding, "#GodsPlan."

With the post, Kiffin attached a photo from a motivational book.

"Let the seams unravel and reform your entire life the way you really intended for it to be," the passage read. "When you are forced to let go, you are also asked to exhale. What does not hold is not meant to. If you are not certain, wait. Time reveals all truth, all knowing, all reality that will comes to be. It will all become clear."

Kiffin told ESPN on Sunday as he was leaving for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that the decision to leave Ole Miss was "challenging."

He said he wanted to stay and coach Ole Miss through the postseason.

"We went through a lot last night with (Ole Miss athletic director) Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team. And at the end of the day, that's his decision and I totally respect that. I understand that decision," he said.

"I just totally wish the team the best of luck, wish that I was coaching.... I just hope they play really well and go win the national championship."

He added that he reached out to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban before making his decision.

"My heart was here. But I talked to some mentors – coach Carroll, coach Saban. Especially when coach Carroll said, 'Your dad would tell you to go. Take the shot.'

"I always hated how we gave it one year at Tennessee and left. I hated that feeling of that. I think we gave a lot to this program and to this city and some of those historic wins in this stadium, best regular season in the history of the school. So, I'm proud of that part. But it just became time. I talked to God, and he told me it's time to take a new step. It's a new chapter."

Ole Miss named defensive coordinator Pete Golding its head coach to replace Kiffin.

Kiffin guided Ole Miss to its 11th win of the season over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.