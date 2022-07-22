Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Lane Kiffin nearly has a heart attack after hearing his daughters’ shopping bill

Kiffin is set to earn over $7 million this season

By David Hookstead | OutKick
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin might never hand his daughters a credit card again.

Kiffin’s daughter Landry shared a TikTok video of him asking her and her sister Pressley how much their Zara shopping bill was. When the coach of the Rebels heard it was north of $700, he damn near fainted.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin argues a call, that is shown on the stadium monitor, with a field official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;amp;M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin argues a call, that is shown on the stadium monitor, with a field official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;amp;M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Check out his laugh-out-loud reaction in the video below.

LANE KIFFIN SEEMS TO HAVE TENNESSEE ON HIS MIND A LOT, THIS TIME REGARDING NIL

Checking your pulse is a classic dad move. That’s an original hall of fame move for whenever things are going south, especially when it comes to a shopping bill.

The thing is, I don’t think he’s faking that reaction. Watch his face change as soon as he hears the dollar amount! You can’t fake that kind of reaction.

That was genuine, and he wasn’t happy!

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin walks the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin walks the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The crazy thing is Kiffin will earn more than $7 million this season with Ole Miss. Yet, he’s still worried about watching his budget!

That’s a mindset most people don’t have. So many people just run through money, and they’re a lot less wealthy than Kiffin.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Yet, even with millions coming his way, he wasn’t pleased with a $721 bill!

I hope his daughters enjoyed the shopping spree. Something tells me it won’t happen again soon!