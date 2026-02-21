Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, Jasmine Jones secure bronze in two-woman bobsled for Team USA

Germany captured gold and silver in the two-woman bobsled event

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Saturday’s two-woman bobsled final at the Milan Cortina Olympics added another medal to Team USA’s tally.

After medaling in the women’s monobob earlier this week, Kaillie Armbruster Humphries teamed up with Jasmine Jones to earn another medal. The duo finished in third in 3:49.21, securing bronze. Humphries and Jones also set a track record in Heat 1.

Six Americans competed in the event, and Humphries and Jones secured a podium finish. Humphries entered the Winter Games as a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Team USA's two-woman bobsleigh team

Pilot Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones of the United States compete in the two-woman bobsleigh at Cortina Sliding Centre during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 21, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Germany took the gold and silver medals Saturday.

AMERICAN JAKE CANTER TAKES HOME BRONZE MEDAL IN OLYMPIC MEN’S SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE

Two-time Olympian Kaysha Love and first-time Olympian Azaria Hill were among the Americans in the field, finishing fifth with a time of 3:49.71. Fellow Americans Jadin O’Brien and Elana Meyers Taylor landed in seventh place.

Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones at the medal podium

Bronze medalists Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones of the United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the two-woman bobsleigh at Cortina Sliding Centre during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Feb. 21, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Meyers Taylor and O’Brien stumbled in their second heat, sliding at the top of the track and dropping to 12th entering the final.

Despite the miscue in her latest Olympic event, Meyers Taylor remains the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. Meyers Taylor and Bonnie Blair are tied for the most medals an American woman has won at the Winter Games.

Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones celebrate

Pilot Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones of the United States celebrate after competing in the two-woman bobsleigh at Cortina Sliding Centre during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics Feb. 21, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A fixture of nearly every Winter Olympics, bobsled features two-woman, two-man and four-man events at Milan Cortina. The women’s monobob, added in 2022, returned this year. Sleds can reach speeds of 93 mph, according to the sport’s governing body.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

