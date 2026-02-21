Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, Jasmine Jones secure bronze in two-woman bobsled for Team USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday’s two-woman bobsled final at the Milan Cortina Olympics added another medal to Team USA’s tally.

After medaling in the women’s monobob earlier this week, Kaillie Armbruster Humphries teamed up with Jasmine Jones to earn another medal. The duo finished in third in 3:49.21, securing bronze. Humphries and Jones also set a track record in Heat 1.

Six Americans competed in the event, and Humphries and Jones secured a podium finish. Humphries entered the Winter Games as a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Germany took the gold and silver medals Saturday.

Two-time Olympian Kaysha Love and first-time Olympian Azaria Hill were among the Americans in the field, finishing fifth with a time of 3:49.71. Fellow Americans Jadin O’Brien and Elana Meyers Taylor landed in seventh place.

Meyers Taylor and O’Brien stumbled in their second heat, sliding at the top of the track and dropping to 12th entering the final.

Despite the miscue in her latest Olympic event, Meyers Taylor remains the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. Meyers Taylor and Bonnie Blair are tied for the most medals an American woman has won at the Winter Games.

A fixture of nearly every Winter Olympics, bobsled features two-woman, two-man and four-man events at Milan Cortina. The women’s monobob, added in 2022, returned this year. Sleds can reach speeds of 93 mph, according to the sport’s governing body.

