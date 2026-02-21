US women's hockey gold medalist Taylor Heise confident men's team can defeat Canada at Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s hockey team will look to replicate what the women did against Canada on the final day of the Winter Olympics on Sunday, and take home a gold medal.

It’s the matchup that every Olympics fan was hoping to see at the end of the Milan Cortina Games – two hockey powerhouses with a revved-up rivalry going against each other on the biggest stage in the world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

American gold medalist Taylor Heise, who was responsible for the assist on Megan Keller’s game-winning score against Canada on Thursday, said she had no advice for the men but had confidence in their ability to win the game.

"They have it," she told Fox News Digital. "I got to watch them in person yesterday and they’re an electric team. We all said we remind each other of each other and I think they have such skilled players on their team and they have the right team to do it.

AMERICAN WOMEN'S HOCKEY GOLD MEDALIST TAYLOR HEISE OPENS UP ON WHAT IT MEANS TO PLAY FOR TEAM USA

"If you show up in the right moment, and I think Quinn Hughes had the quote, it’s like, it’s not the best of seven, it’s the best of one. So, it’s whoever shows up better on that day. I’m excited and I think I’m gonna be able to go to the game tomorrow. I’m hoping that we’re gonna be able to see them win gold."

The puck is set to drop at 8:10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. men’s hockey team hasn’t won a gold medal since 1980 when the "Miracle on Ice" team upset Soviet Union on its way to defeating Finland for the top prize. It’s the 44th anniversary of the win on Sunday.

Team USA took home the silver in 2010, 2002, 1952, 1932, 1924 and 1920 – each of those times losing to Canada.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Americans defeated Slovakia in the semifinal to get to this year’s gold medal game. Canada defeated Finland.