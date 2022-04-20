Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Lane Kiffin seems to have Tennessee on his mind a lot, this time regarding NIL

NIL rules have been under the microscope over the last month

By Trey Wallace | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is almost a weekly thing now for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to discuss the Tennessee football program in one way or the other. But he enjoys prodding the fan base that once cherished him, even if it means throwing out a golf ball as a first pitch at a baseball game. Now comes a different type of chatter, one that potentially involves a Tennessee commit.

While speaking with Rich Eisen last Friday, Kiffin seemed to conclude that an $8 million NIL deal that has recently caught the college football world on fire involved Tennessee commit Nico Iamleava.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. 

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"And you’re going to have all these locker room dynamics where now you’re reading, you got a player coming into school over there in East Tennessee for $8 million dollars that hasn’t played a down," Kiffin added. "And you’ve got a locker room saying, ‘Wait, now what if the guy doesn’t play? How’s that going to work? How is that donor going to feel that paid all that money, when the guy’s not playing?’ So you’ve got a lot of things that haven’t been figured out at all."

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Kiffin went on to mention Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whom he sarcastically says should’ve gone into the transfer portal last season, just to drive up the price for his services in Tuscaloosa.

"And really, if you’re great, I mean, think how messed up the system is. If you’re a great player, you’re Bryce Young after the National Championship last year, you should go in the portal, even if you want to stay at Alabama. Because all you’ll do is drive up your price there because then the collectives there will suddenly come up with a lot of money to keep you," Kiffin said.

Mississippi players stand on the field after the game was delayed because of fans throwing bottles onto the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mississippi won 31-26.

Mississippi players stand on the field after the game was delayed because of fans throwing bottles onto the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mississippi won 31-26. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I don’t blame Kiffin for continuing to rail against what he thinks is wrong with college football at the moment. If he wants to be the one carrying the sword in the fight, let him do it. Right now, there’s no change on the horizon. It’s wild because there aren’t many restrictions on these matters and until there are, things will only get crazier and the market value for prospects will continue to rise.