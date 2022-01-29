Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Jaxson Dart transfers from USC to Ole Miss

Dart will likely be competing for Matt Corral's old job

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Former USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart announced that he’ll be packing his bags for Oxford after officially transferring to Lane Kiffin’s Rebels.

According to ESPN’s sources, Dart will be transferring from USC to Ole Miss —despite SC’s open slot at starting quarterback after former starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh.

Slovis and Dart shared the field during the regular season amid injuries.

FILE - Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass while being tackled by BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Dart’s season was hindered by a torn meniscus. Still, he amassed 1,353 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in three starts for the Trojans. Dart also completed 61.9 percent of his passes.

ESPN additionally reported that Trojans tight end Michael Trigg will join Dart — also committing to Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kiffin and the Rebels are slowly engineering a worthy recruiting class to fill in for the lost starters. Dart will add needed competition for the lead role against Rebels backup Luke Altmyer.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart #2 of the USC Trojans passes against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Ole Miss’ offense added a boost to their backfield on Thursday after landing five-star running back Zach Evans out of TCU. Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdownsin six contests with the Horned Frogs last season.

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA;  USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.  (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

Dart’s departure from USC leaves first-year Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley with sophomore backup Miller Moss as the only QB on the depth chart — pending a bid on former Sooners starter, Caleb Williams.