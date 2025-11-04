Kyler Murray gets social media wrath after Marvin Harrison Jr shines with Jacoby Brissett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marvin Harrison Jr. showed why he was the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft on Monday night.

The second-year Arizona Cardinals wide receiver set a career high with seven receptions, one of which was a touchdown. His 96 receiving yards were the fourth most he's had in 25 career games.

The catch, though, is that this performance came with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as Kyler Murray has not played since Oct. 5.

The Cardinals earned a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys with Harrison's help, and social media were not too kind to Murray throughout the night.

Harrison was widely regarded as the top wide receiver of a stacked class that included Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but those two have since jumped Harrison in many rankings.

It should be noted that Harrison struggled in his first two games with Brissett, catching just four passes for 90 yards. But it does seem that the Cardinals have unlocked something with star tight end Trey McBride.

McBride has four touchdowns in the three games Brissett has started, while he had just two in his previous 21 with Murray as the starter.

The Cardinals have said Murray will remain the starter if and when he returns this season. However, Brissett has been more than sufficient.

In his three starts, Brissett has thrown for 860 yards on a 65.8 completion percentage, with six touchdowns and just one interception.

