Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray gets social media wrath after Marvin Harrison Jr shines with Jacoby Brissett

The No. 4 pick of the 2024 draft had a career-high in catches

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Marvin Harrison Jr. showed why he was the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft on Monday night.

The second-year Arizona Cardinals wide receiver set a career high with seven receptions, one of which was a touchdown. His 96 receiving yards were the fourth most he's had in 25 career games.

The catch, though, is that this performance came with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as Kyler Murray has not played since Oct. 5.

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

The Cardinals earned a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys with Harrison's help, and social media were not too kind to Murray throughout the night.

Harrison was widely regarded as the top wide receiver of a stacked class that included Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but those two have since jumped Harrison in many rankings.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

It should be noted that Harrison struggled in his first two games with Brissett, catching just four passes for 90 yards. But it does seem that the Cardinals have unlocked something with star tight end Trey McBride.

McBride has four touchdowns in the three games Brissett has started, while he had just two in his previous 21 with Murray as the starter.

The Cardinals have said Murray will remain the starter if and when he returns this season. However, Brissett has been more than sufficient.

Jacoby Brissett looks to snap ball

Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals on the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In his three starts, Brissett has thrown for 860 yards on a 65.8 completion percentage, with six touchdowns and just one interception.

