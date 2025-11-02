NFL Week 9 scores: Bills pick up win in rivalry game with Chiefs, Panthers pick up an upset victory

As quickly as the month of October came, it has gone. And with that, the NFL playoff picture began to be painted and put into focus in Week 9 of the 2025 season.
There were a few surprises over the course of Sunday. The Carolina Panthers knocked off the best team in the NFC, and the Indianapolis Colts had difficulties in a road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put on another classic, and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little set a record for the longest made field goal in league history.
All of that to say, read below for the scores in Week 9.
Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025
- Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42
- Minnesota Vikings 27, Detroit Lions 24
- Carolina Panthers 16, Green Bay Packers 13
- Los Angeles Chargers 27, Tennessee Titans 20
- New England Patriots 24, Atlanta Falcons 23
- San Francisco 49ers 34, New York Giants 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Indianapolis Colts 20
- Denver Broncos 18, Houston Texans 15
- Jacksonville Jaguars 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29 (OT)
- Los Angeles Rams 34, New Orleans Saints 10
- Buffalo Bills 28, Kansas City Chiefs 21
- Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders
Monday, Nov. 3, 2025
- Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
