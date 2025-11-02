NFL Week 9 scores: Bills pick up win in rivalry game with Chiefs, Panthers pick up an upset victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As quickly as the month of October came, it has gone. And with that, the NFL playoff picture began to be painted and put into focus in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

There were a few surprises over the course of Sunday. The Carolina Panthers knocked off the best team in the NFC, and the Indianapolis Colts had difficulties in a road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put on another classic, and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little set a record for the longest made field goal in league history.

All of that to say, read below for the scores in Week 9.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Minnesota Vikings 27, Detroit Lions 24

Carolina Panthers 16, Green Bay Packers 13

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Tennessee Titans 20

New England Patriots 24, Atlanta Falcons 23

San Francisco 49ers 34, New York Giants 24

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Indianapolis Colts 20

Denver Broncos 18, Houston Texans 15

Jacksonville Jaguars 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29 (OT)

Los Angeles Rams 34, New Orleans Saints 10

Buffalo Bills 28, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys