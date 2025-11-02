Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 9 scores: Bills pick up win in rivalry game with Chiefs, Panthers pick up an upset victory

There were a handful of upsets and a record-breaker during the slate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy 🏆 Week 9 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Video

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy 🏆 Week 9 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady awards Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Detroit Lions.

As quickly as the month of October came, it has gone. And with that, the NFL playoff picture began to be painted and put into focus in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

There were a few surprises over the course of Sunday. The Carolina Panthers knocked off the best team in the NFC, and the Indianapolis Colts had difficulties in a road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put on another classic, and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little set a record for the longest made field goal in league history.

All of that to say, read below for the scores in Week 9.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Lamar Jackson tosses pass vs Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

  • Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42
  • Minnesota Vikings 27, Detroit Lions 24
  • Carolina Panthers 16, Green Bay Packers 13
  • Los Angeles Chargers 27, Tennessee Titans 20
  • New England Patriots 24, Atlanta Falcons 23
  • San Francisco 49ers 34, New York Giants 24

JAGUARS KICKER BREAKS NFL RECORD FOR LONGEST MADE FIELD GOAL

Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) and wide receiver Russell Gage (84) celebrate after a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Indianapolis Colts 20
  • Denver Broncos 18, Houston Texans 15
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29 (OT)
  • Los Angeles Rams 34, New Orleans Saints 10
  • Buffalo Bills 28, Kansas City Chiefs 21
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders

Josh Allen breaks through the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) and defensive back Chamarri Conner, left, defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

  • Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

