Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife thinks his death was an ‘accident,’ says he was ‘most likely… very drunk’

Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov was "most likely… very drunk" when he died of an apparent suicide earlier this week, his ex-wife says.

Koltsov was 42 when he died – police say they were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort after a male "jumped from a balcony."

While no foul play is suspected, Koltsov's ex-wife, Yulia Mikhailova, says Koltsov "probably… did not keep track of his actions."

"Most likely, he was very drunk. Unfortunately, hockey players are sometimes guilty of this. Empty alcohol bottles were found in the room where Konstantin stayed," she told the Belrusan outlet Zerkalo, via Google Translate.

Mikhailova is guessing that Koltsov's death was an "accident."

"We still have the old family computer with Konstantin's email. I knew the passwords and managed to open some emails. Konstantin had further booked apartments in a different location. Purchases that have not yet arrived have been paid for," she said. "Rented a car for a long time. That is, he did not intend to die.

"Anything, of course, can go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy."

Koltsov and Mikhailova had three children together – he recently dated tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, but she confirmed they were "no longer together" at the time of his death.

"Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken," Sabalenka wrote in a social media post. "Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time." Sabalenka will still be playing at the Miami Open, but will not make herself available to media.

In a post of her own, Mikhailova said there is "still no realization" about her former partner's death.

"On March 18, my children lost their dad… 3 days have passed and still no realization comes," her caption read in Russian with a photo of Koltsov and their children. "Thank you everyone for your warmth and support during this difficult time for us. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

"I know for many of you Konstantin was a close person, a friend, a playmate. And you would like to say goodbye to him with dignity. The funeral will take place in Minsk. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you the exact date yet."

Koltsov played hockey professionally from 1997 to 2016, including 144 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He spent time in the Russian Super League, the Belarusian Extraleague, the Eastern European Hockey League and played internationally with Belarus. He competed on the Belarusian national team in the Olympics and World Championships.

