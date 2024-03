Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Amid his long-anticipated acting debut in a remake of "Road House," Conor McGregor annnounced on Wednesday it is "all systems go" for him to return to the UFC octagon this summer.

The Irishman hasn't fought since 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier – while on hiatus, he filmed the movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor, although not officially booked, told ESPN that he got "confirmation a few days ago" that he will be fighting Michael Chandler.

On "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, he said the same.

"The call has been made, and we're gonna go," he told Helwani.

"This means this summer the 'Mac' is back so I'm happy, I'm happy with my time I've gotten in the lead up to it, I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in God's name, and I'm ecstatic my man," McGregor continued.

McGregor gave credit to his faith amid his hopeful return.

"God shines down on me. There's angels protecting me. I have my demons, yeah, like us all, but God bless them because the angels that are fighting in my corner and you know [they are] backing me."

McGregor and Gyllenhaal filmed a scene during weigh-ins at UFC 285 in Las Vegas last March, which was headlined by Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Jay Hieron also stars in the film that was released Thursday – the original 1989 film starred Patrick Swayze.

Dana White told TMZ Sports in August 2022 that McGregor had been aiming for a return in late 2022 or early 2023.

He is 1-3 in his last four fights, with two losses to Poirier and the other to Khabib Nurmagomedov – the victory came in 2016.

