Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, dead at 42

Koltsov played hockey in the NHL, Russia and Belarus

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian hockey player who spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, has died, according to his Russian team on Tuesday. He was 42.

Koltsov played 144 games for the Penguins from 2002 to 2006. He was a coach for Salvat Yulaev of the Kontinental Hockey League. The team was based in the city of Ufa, which is located about 832 miles west of Moscow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Konstantin Koltsov with the Pens

Konstantin Koltsov of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away," the team said. "He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

"May he rest in peace."

The Penguins also released a statement.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," the team said.

Konstantin Koltsov in 2004

Pittsburgh's Konstantin Koltsov is shown in a game against Washington on March 30, 2004. (George Bridges/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

PENGUINS LAUNCH INVESTIGATION AFTER JAROMIR JAGR BOBBLEHEADS STOLEN IN CALIFORNIA

"The native of Belarus was the Penguins’ first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-206, playing 144 NHL games. He was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."

The cause of death was not made known.

Koltsov was also dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. The two went public with their relationship in 2021. She was at the Indian Wells Open in California before setting her sights on the Miami Open in Florida.

She has yet to comment on Koltsov’s death.

Konstantin Koltsov plays for Belarus

Konstantin Koltsov of Belarus celebrates his second-period goal against Switzerland at the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship preliminary round at Colisee Pepsi on May 5, 2008, in Quebec City, Canada. (Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koltsov played hockey professionally from 1997 to 2016. He spent time in the Russian Super League, the Belarusian Extraleague, the Eastern European Hockey League and played internationally with Belarus. He competed on the Belarusian national team in the Olympics and World Championships. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.