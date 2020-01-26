Kobe Bryant dead: Mike Tyson 'messed up' after learning of NBA legend's death

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson said Sunday he was “messed up” after learning Kobe Bryant was one of as many as nine people who died in a California helicopter crash.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and a legendary college baseball coach and his wife and daughter, were among those reported dead. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was still waiting to release the official identities of those on the helicopter pending the coroner’s investigation.

Tyson was among those who offered their condolences hours after the deadly crash.

“I mourn with the world. Lost a legend. No words. I’m messed up. RIP @kobebryant, Gianna and the rest of the passengers,” Tyson tweeted.

According to multiple reports, Bryant was on a helicopter flying over Calabasas, a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under “unknown circumstances.” NTSB officials said an 18-person team would investigate the crash.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was among those to confirm the death of Bryant and his daughter.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," Silver said.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

