Kobe Bryant dead: NBA teams pay tribute to Lakers legend in wake of his death

Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday sent ripple effects across the league and the teams who were in action paid tribute to the NBA legend immediately after tip-off.

Some teams traded 24-second shot clock violations. Bryant wore the No. 24 for the latter part of his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Other teams held the ball in the backcourt and took an 8-second violation. Bryant wore No. 8 through the first half of his career.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wore the No. 8 to pay tribute to Bryant.

The New York Knicks had a moment of silence for Bryant and Madison Square Garden was lit up in purple and gold in his honor. The Garden lit up the court with the Lakers logo and the Nos. 8 and 24 before the Knicks' game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Bryant, 41, was among those who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: tive NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the Very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world."

The Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League's Brewster Whitecaps tweeted that their coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter also were among the dead.