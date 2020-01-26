Kobe Bryant dead: Basketball fans, players and celebrities mourn NBA legend's death
Basketball fans pay tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant after reports broke that the All-Star player was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan 26 2020.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-3-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lakers fans gather near the helicopter crash site that killed Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters.Reuters/Gene Blevinshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-3-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Briant-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.AP/Michael Owen Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Briant-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-6-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Laker fans Alex Fultz, from left, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro mourn retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.AP/Chris Pizzellohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-6-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans of Kobe Bryant mourn at LALive area across from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.AP/Matt Hartmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-4-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Bryant.AP/David Zalubowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-4-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after learning of Bryant's death.Ap/David Zalubowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-8-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler cries during a tribute to Kobe Bryant.AP/David Zalubowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-8-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryan-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.AP/Ben Margothttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryan-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Coyote, the San Antonio Spurs mascot, wears a Los Angeles Lakers jersey to honor Bryant.AP/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryan-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-2-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers addresses Bryant's death.Getty Images/Michael Reaveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-2-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's, New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hartshoes, Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wear shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant during basketball games today.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-7-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sign reading "Kobe Rest In Peace" is displayed on an empty seat in the first half of a basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.AP/Brandon Dillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-7-s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-s-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Assistant coach Sam Cassell and Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers react on the bench after honoring Bryant.Getty Images/Michael Reaveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-s-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Elana Hirschman, left, hugs her son Bryan, 11, as her husband Craig stands by at the scene of a helicopter crash Bryant and as many as eight others.AP/Mark J. Terrillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Newman Wolf places a basketball at a makeshift memorial for the late Kobe Bryant.AP/Chris Pizzellohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) holds his head down as players stop the action of a basketball game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs.AP/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.AP/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses for a moment of silence in memory of Bryant.AP/Gene J. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gregg Donovan, AKA The Hollywood Ambassador, carries flowers at a gathering for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center in Los Angeles.AP/Michael Owen Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A tribute to Kobe Bryant illuminates the overhead scoreboard in Denver.AP/David Zalubowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans stand for a moment of silence honoring Kobe Bryant before a game between the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers.AP/Reinhold Matayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The New Orleans Pelicans pause for a moment of silence for BryantAP/Gerald Herberthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sibley Scoles arrives with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.Invision/AP/Jordan Strausshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/bryant-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, seen on screen, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.Invison/AP/Matt Sayleshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-28.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.Invision/AP/Matt Sayleshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-28.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.Invision/AP/Matt Sayleshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles on October 1, 2012.Reuters/Lucy Nicholsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
