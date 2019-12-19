Mike Tyson teaches Serena Williams to box, says he'd be afraid to fight her

Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams has a new drill to prepare for the upcoming tennis season: boxing with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Tyson tweeted about their workout in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday: “Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams 🥊”

Their video shows Tyson coaching Williams on punching combinations, and then he holds the heavy bag as she attacks with hooks and jabs, and shrieks with power, TMZ reported.

Williams posted the training session on Instagram, saying: “Preseason just got really real @miketyson #mouratogloupreseason”

Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, hosted the annual training camp, which brings tennis players together for a "unique team-building opportunity ahead of the new season," according to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The 2020 Australian Open begins Jan. 20.

The tennis superstar has credited new technology in sports that has helped her stay in shape as she approaches middle age.

“Athletes across the board, basketball, tennis, football… They’re playing into their 40s,” Williams said in October. “That would have never have happened a decade ago or 20 years ago. I’m part of a new generation that was really fortunate to work with better technology, equipment and shoes."

“And, even knowing how to take care of your body," she added. "So, your body, even though it’s at a certain age, it actually feels like it’s much younger."

Tyson’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of boxing and stunning fall from grace was legendary.

Tyson suffered an eighth-round knockout in an unsuccessful title bid against Lennox Lewis and retired in 2005 with a 50-6-2 record with 44 knockouts. He was released from prison in 1995 after serving three years following his conviction of raping a beauty pageant contestant.

