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New York Knicks

Knicks coach Mike Brown turns reporter's ringing phone into a funny moment during press conference

Brown playfully lectured reporters on the importance of muted phone

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown was talking about center Mitchell Robinson’s free-throw shooting issues when another one arose: a reporter’s phone went off.

Brown, 56, playfully picked up the phone and spoke into it, while giving a lecture on reporters need to keep their phones muted.

"Whosever phone this is, you need to do a better job of muting when you get a text," Brown said, into the phone. "Because when you get a text, it interrupts the press conference. And people here don’t like when the press conference gets interrupted. So, I’d appreciate your help next time, whosever phone this is. Thank you. I’m sorry, was there another question?"

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New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown looking on during basketball game at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown looks on during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on April 12, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

A reporter stepped up and claimed the unmuted phone as his.

"I’m sorry, coach. I’m guilty," the reporter said.

"Okay, no problem," Brown said while laughing. "You’re a stand-up guy. I like it."

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New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown yelling during an NBA game.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown yells during the first half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors in New York, New York, on April 10, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)

Brown’s Knicks squad took a 1-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, winning 113-102. Jalen Brunson (28 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points) led the way in the series-opening victory.

Brown is in his first season as the Knicks head coach, as the team fired Tom Thibodeau after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

There is a heightened-pressure on Brown and the Knicks to at least reach the NBA Finals, as team owner James Dolan said as much in a rare radio interview with WFAN in January.

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New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacting during an NBA game in Atlanta

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts during the second half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta on April 6, 2026. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

"I'd say we want to get to the Finals and we should win the Finals," Dolan said during the interview. "This is sports; anything can happen. Getting to the Finals, we absolutely have to do. Winning the Finals, we should do."

The Knicks got off on the right foot with their win on Saturday night, a win Dolan hopes is the first of 16 games the team will win en route to a title. The Knicks play the Hawks in Game 2 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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