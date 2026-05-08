Ex-college football star gets 16 years for $197M scheme that preyed on seniors and disabled veterans

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A college football standout was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday for his role in a $197 million fraud scheme.

Rufus French participated in a yearslong scheme in which he sold patient information and shammed doctors’ orders for orthotic braces that patients did not want or need.

"Fueled by lies, bribes, and overseas telemarketers, this corrupt scheme preyed on senior citizens and disabled veterans to flood the country with unnecessary medical devices — and then billed the taxpayer for it," said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division.

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"Today’s sentence makes clear that if you target America’s elderly, sick, or vulnerable — and rob America’s purse doing so — you will be targeted and brought to justice."

The Department of Justice said French worked with overseas telemarketers that pressured elderly Americans to provide their health information and agree to accept unnecessary braces. The telemarketers would alter call recordings to make it sound like the patients agreed to the braces if they had not.

French paid fraudulent companies to get signed doctors’ orders, despite oftentimes never interacting with the patients.

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French was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to offer, pay, solicit, and receive kickbacks.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $111 million in restitution and forfeit roughly $17 million that the government seized from bank accounts.

French's son, Charleston, plays football for Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.

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French starred at Ole Miss and was twice a First-team All-SEC tight end — he was also a unanimous All-American in 1998.

He went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft but managed to play in two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

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