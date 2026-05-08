WWE star Liv Morgan opens up about her legacy, what she wants to be remembered for

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WWE star Liv Morgan has proven over the last year she’s more than just a wrestler.

She is set to appear in the movie "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" this year, which she stepped away from the ring to film in 2025. And she recorded a song "Trouble" – as well as a music video – for her WrestleMania 42 entrance. It has since become her main entrance.

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Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital last week to discuss SummerSlam’s second two-night show, which is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in August. She talked about what she wanted her legacy to be once her career is all said and done.

"I guess I’d like to be remembered as someone that wasn’t afraid," she said. "Actually, that’s not true because I’m like afraid all the time but I just do it anyway, and I try it anyway. Someone that left every single part of their heart and soul in that ring and just really gave it everything that they had.

WWE CHAMP LIV MORGAN PREVIEWS UPCOMING SUMMERSLAM AFTER BEING 'UPSET' ABOUT MISSING LAST YEAR'S IN HOME STATE

"I think when all is said and done, I’d be happy with just people being aware of how much I love what I do."

Morgan is the current women’s world champion, winning the title back from Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42. It’s the third time she’s held the title. She won the 2026 women’s Royal Rumble in January to earn the shot at Vaquer.

She’s also a four-time women’s tag team champion with her fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez. And she was the inaugural crown jewel champion, which she won in 2024.

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There doesn’t seem to be a ceiling for Morgan as she nears 12 full years in WWE.