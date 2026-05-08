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WWE

'Boy Meets World' star throws her name in ring to be Danhausen's mystery partner at WWE Backlash

Michael Cole hinted the mystery partner is someone who loves money as fans speculate about Cena, Punk and others

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Danhausen reflects on arrival, gives update on Danhausenettes Video

WWE's Danhausen reflects on arrival, gives update on Danhausenettes

WWE star Danhausen talks to Fox News Digital about his arrival to the company and the women he appeared with at Elimination Chamber.

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Danielle Fishel is one of the biggest pro wrestling fans in Hollywood.

The "Boy Meets World" star has regularly been seen at WWE events, including at the company’s premiere "Monday Night Raw" show on Netflix back in January 2025.

WWE STAR DANHAUSEN REFLECTS ON FIRST MONTHS WITH COMPANY, GIVES UPDATE ON DANHAUSENETTES

Danielle Fishel attending Survivor Series event at Petco Park in San Diego

Danielle Fishel attends Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE)

On Wednesday, Fishel offered to be Danhausen’s mystery tag team partner for Backlash. Danhausen will be in a tag team match against Kit Wilson and The Miz. However, he’s still in need of a teammate and Fishel said she would back him up.

"Just saying, we have history," she wrote in an Instagram post accompanying a picture of herself in Danhausen’s face paint.

Danhausen responded with crying-laughing emojis, while CM Punk sent a shocked-face.

Wilson also replied, saying, "I think we might fall out."

Social media has been buzzing about who Danhausen’s tag team partner could be. Anybody from Punk to John Cena to Shane McMahon and even Stephen A. Smith have been suggested as the mystery person.

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Danhausen standing in wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Danhausen is introduced during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE broadcaster Michael Cole shed a little bit of light on the mystery partner, saying this week it was somebody who loves money. Do with that what you will.

The tag team match is one of five on the card.

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams will put the United States Championship on the line against Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka will look to be score-settling events.

Danhausen making his entrance during SmackDown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Danhausen makes his entrance during SmackDown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 24, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

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Backlash is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, at 6 p.m. ET, and can be seen on ESPN programming.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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